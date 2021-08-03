Morey Moves: What the Hell is Going On?

The 2021 NBA draft is only two days away and even though the Sixers do not find themselves in the draft lottery this year, draft day is still extremely important. The draft is not just a day for teams to bring in young and talented players, it also has served as a trade deadline over the years. It serves as a trade deadline because after draft day, those picks that teams have been offering for this years draft lose a great deal of their value. GM’s like getting picks in exchange for players because it allows them the opportunity to pick the players that they want most in the draft. However once the draft is over, GM’s lose their chance to make those decisions on players this year. Most trades discussed this offseason have involved an all-star caliber player being shipped to another team in exchange for young players and draft picks. The young players will still be there after the draft, but the value of the picks will become very inconsistent because it will all depend on how much another GM likes another teams decisions in the draft.