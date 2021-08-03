Cancel
Morey Moves: What the Hell is Going On?

By Jason Noone
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 1 day ago
I understand that free agency only started yesterday and that there needs to be some level of patience with our front office to make moves…..BUT. There have been so many monumental moves happening all throughout the NBA and the Sixers have hardly done anything. All the talk all off season so far was about what the Sixers were going to get in return for Simmons, but nothing has happened. Other teams, especially those in the Eastern Conference, have substantially improved their teams while the Sixers have made minimal moves in comparison.

