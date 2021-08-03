Cancel
U.S. says Afghanistan civil war one of many concerns

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Tuesday that one of many concerns about Afghanistan is that it could spiral into civil war. Since the United States announced plans in April to withdraw its troops with no conditions by Sept. 11 after nearly 20 years of conflict, violence has escalated throughout the country as the Taliban seeks more territory.

