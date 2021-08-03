The Best Crossbow Broadheads of 2021

Deer season opens the second week of August, the fourteenth this year. Here are a few pointers for deer hunters. The overwhelming point one is gun safety, gun handling safety and being aware of how your fellow hunters are handling their firearms. Even the most seasoned hunters will occasionally be looking at their gun instead of where it is pointed, if the aim is you, jump out of the way. Be sure to say something to the hunter. The most common firearm accident is when the hunter is clearing his gun, often when getting back into the jeep or truck. Hunters chamber a round once they are out of the vehicle, doing so and setting the safety make good sense as you enter the field. When getting back into the truck it is essential to rack the round out of the chamber. There are some real dangers lurking in the wild, besides the hunters, rattlesnakes are sure to make a guy’s hair stand on end. Hornets live in the bush and do not take kindly to hunters walking too close to their nest. Another unwelcome critter is poison oak, the most common wild plant in our state and a favorite of feeding deer. On the hunter, poison oak is most unpleasant, if one is allergic, it can mean weeks of discomfort, burning, itching and general misery. A few minor meanies, yellow-jackets, ticks love your blood, skunks, bobcats and there are stickers, burs and foxtails who love to ride in your socks.