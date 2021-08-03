Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

The Best Crossbow Broadheads of 2021

By Will Brantley
Field & Stream
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA broadhead’s only real requirement is to penetrate deep enough to hit a vital organ and cleanly cut tissue along the way. A couple years ago, my buddy Tyler Freel killed an Alaska grizzly bear with a knapped flint arrowhead and recurve bow. Put another way, a sharp rock will work if it hits the right spot, but even the toughest fixed-blade broadheads and the largest-cut mechanical broadheads won’t make up for a marginal hit.

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Covid#Block
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Related
Lifestylerealtree.com

Hunting with Open Sights

I don’t guess I’ve ever heard a noisier buck. He was tending does in the dark, crashing through the hardwoods and grunting the whole way, even though the calendar said it was too early for that. It was mid-October, and the second morning of the two-day early muzzleloader season. I’d planned to still-hunt my way onto a favorite white oak ridge, have a seat against a trunk, and maybe kill a doe. The grunting and carrying on changed my plans, and so I stood still in the pre-dawn, trying to will sunrise to happen a little faster.
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

Desert Dangers for Gun Dogs

The mountain west yields a bounty of birds for those who plan and adapt to the challenging conditions. My brother Shawn K. Wayment, DVM, always says: “God made bird dogs tough!” They have to be tough to survive the harsh environs of western bird covers, especially the high plains desert where we live and hunt. Over my twenty plus years of bird hunting, I have experienced numerous desert dangers that bird-dog owners should be aware of and plan for when hunting in western states.
Lifestylerealtree.com

The New Hunter’s Guide to Buying Your First Deer Rifle

I’ve longed suspected that a lot of young guys and gals have spent years sitting on the fence about deer hunting. Looks kind of cool on video and social, but is it for me?. Then came COVID. Last fall, tired of being cooped up and masked up and intrigued by the idea of bringing home some organic red meat with their own bloody hands, record numbers of millennials and Gen-Z people took the plunge and went hunting for the first time. In some states, license sales and deer permits were up 5% to 10%. In one of the most exciting developments in the hunting world in decades, a new breed of younger, more diverse deer hunters was born.
Retaildeeranddeerhunting.com

3 Reasons to Buy Your New Hunting Crossbow NOW

If you are in the market for a new hunting crossbow, right now is the perfect time for you to consider pulling the trigger on your crossbow purchase. The crossbows for sale on the market today have many technological advancements not previously offered on older models, which may help you to be more successful in the field this fall, like safe and silent cocking and de-cocking, range finding crossbow scopes, extremely narrow bow assemblies and ultra-compact profiles. Additionally, purchasing your new hunting crossbow now allows you enough time to get acquainted with the new crossbow and properly sight-in and practice before hunting season starts. Perhaps the biggest reason you should consider going ahead with your purchase right now is that many dealers and retail locations currently have crossbows in stock, but that will likely be short-lived as the demand created in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has continued throughout 2021, with no decrease expected any time soon.
HobbiesCapital Journal

Six tips for the beginning hunter

A big part of my job is encouraging folks to participate in outdoor recreation, particularly hunting. Whether that’s hunting for the first time, continuing the enjoyment of time spent afield, or diving back into a hobby left forgotten, my job is rewarding in so many ways. Something I enjoy the...
TechnologyOutdoor Life

Can Deer See Trail Camera Flash?

The information trail cameras give whitetail hunters is critical for consistently filling the freezer. These powerful scouting tools have given me the upper hand several times. Once during an October bow hunt in Wisconsin, recent pictures suggested I should overlook a small waterhole on the next northerly wind. In another situation, a trail camera monitoring a brassica food plot reported timely intel of a good buck feeding in daylight during Iowa’s late muzzleloader season. In both situations, the recent information helped me tag a nice buck. These stories represent the best-case scenario when it comes to leveraging trail cameras. But with so many options on the market ranging from infrared to black flash and even white flash options, it’s important to know when to use each type of game camera and if deer can see trail camera flash.
California Statethecommunityvoice.com

Sportsman's report The sneaky deer hunter

Deer season opens the second week of August, the fourteenth this year. Here are a few pointers for deer hunters. The overwhelming point one is gun safety, gun handling safety and being aware of how your fellow hunters are handling their firearms. Even the most seasoned hunters will occasionally be looking at their gun instead of where it is pointed, if the aim is you, jump out of the way. Be sure to say something to the hunter. The most common firearm accident is when the hunter is clearing his gun, often when getting back into the jeep or truck. Hunters chamber a round once they are out of the vehicle, doing so and setting the safety make good sense as you enter the field. When getting back into the truck it is essential to rack the round out of the chamber. There are some real dangers lurking in the wild, besides the hunters, rattlesnakes are sure to make a guy’s hair stand on end. Hornets live in the bush and do not take kindly to hunters walking too close to their nest. Another unwelcome critter is poison oak, the most common wild plant in our state and a favorite of feeding deer. On the hunter, poison oak is most unpleasant, if one is allergic, it can mean weeks of discomfort, burning, itching and general misery. A few minor meanies, yellow-jackets, ticks love your blood, skunks, bobcats and there are stickers, burs and foxtails who love to ride in your socks.
Hobbieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Must-have hunting gear

Hunting is popular throughout North America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that 40 percent of the population of the United States ages 16 and older participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016, the most recent year for data. Hunting also is popular in Canada, where it’s difficult to paint a picture of that popularity because hunting is regulated at the provincial level. However, Wild Alberta reports that, in 2020, there were 151,724 resident hunters in Alberta alone.
AnimalsPosted by
9&10 News

Hook & Hunting: 2020 DNR Deer Patches Available

The Michigan DNR is finally releasing their 2020 Deer Patches to hunters who harvested a deer last year. Hunters can normally bring in their deer for the DNR to get biological data from it. Getting one of the coveted patches was put on hold last year as the number of...
AnimalsField & Stream

Video: Hungry PA Black Bear Drags Off Road-Killed Whitetail Deer

A black bear was spotted dragging a whitetail doe from a two-lane highway in Northwest Pennsylvania. Howie Ament, a paramedic who lives in Natrona Heights, stopped his car just in time to capture what some publications have been calling a “grisly scene” on film. Ament’s video shows a large black bear grabbing a road-killed deer’s hindquarters between its maws before quickly tugging it off the road and out of sight.
realtree.com

The 5 Guns Every Outdoorsman Needs

If you’re like me, you’d own 20 or more rifles, shotguns, and handguns, however many you could afford. But truth is, to have a blast shooting targets and hunting every species of bird and animal across America, you really only need five firearms. And those are the ones we’re talking about here.
HobbiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

6 Of The Best Entry-Level Shotguns For Dove Hunting

September is right around the corner, which means dove hunting season will be here soon. You may be surprised to hear it, but dove hunting has grown to be at least as popular as waterfowl hunting in terms of the number of participants and the number of birds taken each year. Dove hunting is legal in 42 states and it is a huge part of American hunting culture, especially in southern states from Arizona to the Carolinas.
HobbiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

An Introduction To Deer Hunting: The 10 Best Guns For New Deer Hunters

The general consensus is that baseball is officially “America’s pastime,” but you could easily make the argument that it is actually deer hunting. Heading out into the woods in search of a deer to harvest was a staple of Native American culture long before pioneers showed up here and wild venison has been a major food source for Americans since long before recorded history began.
LifestyleField & Stream

The Best Sleeping Bags for Any Camping Trip

You’ve nailed down your camping trip and your crew, your meals, and your itinerary. But planning for your sleep setup is a priority one, because if you can’t get a good night’s sleep, you won’t have a good daytime experience. Sure, it can seem like whatever will do — it’s just a couple of nights, right? — but having a sleepless night in the outdoors can ruin a trip. So your choice of the best sleeping bags is a crucial decision.
Hobbiesnd.gov

Countdown to Hunting Season

I just got back into the office after working last week at the Game and Fish Department Outdoor Skills Park at the North Dakota State Fair, which means I’ve had my fix of fair food and unjamming pellet guns for the year. Summer has flown by and it's unofficially time...
GolfGettysburg Times

Pillbox and a crossbow when going gray is not OK

For years, I’ve been chucking the latest AARP recruiting envelope. As if the state of denial could slow Father Time. Reaching year 65 does have perks. Though they aren’t AARP discounts, as a senior, I pay less now for hunting and fishing licenses. There are also a few pennies saved through discounts at eateries and places like golf courses.
Animalsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Squirrel hunting season opens Aug. 15

Hunters ready to head to the woods don’t have to wait much longer, because squirrel hunting season begins Sunday, Aug. 15, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Many people may think hunting is only about sitting still and waiting on your target to come to...
AnimalsPosted by
KFI AM 640

400-Pound Grizzly Bear Pulls Woman From Her Tent, Kills Her

A California woman was killed in her sleep by a grizzly bear while camping in Montana. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was sleeping in her tent when the 400-pound bear attacked her. Campers in another tent heard the commotion and used bear spray to scare the animal away. Officials said the...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy