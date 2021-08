We love keeping you up to date with what's going on in and around the Concho Valley from week to week. Here's a look at what's happening this week... The Wild West Fest Kick-Off Party is this Thurs, July 29th and being held at Sports Next Level with plenty of fun, great drink specials including $2 drafts all day, cornhole & washer pitching tournaments starting at 2 pm, live music with three bands beginning at 7 pm and NO COVER CHARGE!! Get more information at sportsnextlevel.com or call 277-0928.