Educators learn mental health support strategies
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Before school starts in Daviess County, teachers across the Bluegrass state are training to meet the mental health needs of students and families. Daviess County Public Schools had their ‘Rise Up for Resilience’ mental health forum Tuesday at the Owensboro Convention Center. It gave strategies and support for educators to help students who are returning to full in-person learning starting next week.www.tristatehomepage.com
