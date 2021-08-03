Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Educators learn mental health support strategies

WTVW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Before school starts in Daviess County, teachers across the Bluegrass state are training to meet the mental health needs of students and families. Daviess County Public Schools had their ‘Rise Up for Resilience’ mental health forum Tuesday at the Owensboro Convention Center. It gave strategies and support for educators to help students who are returning to full in-person learning starting next week.

www.tristatehomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Health
Owensboro, KY
Education
Daviess County, KY
Education
County
Daviess County, KY
Daviess County, KY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weht
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought, forecasters say

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy