Stanley Kubrick's 'A Clockwork Orange' Gets a 4K Ultra HD Release Date
Fifty years after it premiered, Stanley Kubrick’s classic dystopian film A Clockwork Orange is headed to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced Tuesday that Kubrick’s highly influential film will be available in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time on September 21. A Clockwork Orange premiered in 1971, as an adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s 1962 decline-of-civilization novel by the same title.collider.com
