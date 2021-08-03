Excision Announces All-Inclusive Festival in 2022, “Paradise Blue”

Who is ready to throw their X up in the sand? Excision teased a big announcement the other day on social media. It featured his logo drawn in the sand, accompanied by a message that read, “Announcement coming August 3rd at 12 PM PT.” Some fans speculated that Excision was hinting at a destination festival because of the waves and music in the background. Some were even calling it “Beach Lands” in the thread. Well – people were right. Today, Excision presented Paradise Blue – an all-inclusive resort/festival experience in Cancun, Mexico. The event will take place April 29th – May 1st 2022.