Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Excision Announces All-Inclusive Festival in 2022, “Paradise Blue”

By Gabriel Krongold
EDMTunes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is ready to throw their X up in the sand? Excision teased a big announcement the other day on social media. It featured his logo drawn in the sand, accompanied by a message that read, “Announcement coming August 3rd at 12 PM PT.” Some fans speculated that Excision was hinting at a destination festival because of the waves and music in the background. Some were even calling it “Beach Lands” in the thread. Well – people were right. Today, Excision presented Paradise Blue – an all-inclusive resort/festival experience in Cancun, Mexico. The event will take place April 29th – May 1st 2022.

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excision#Mexico#Beach Lands#Edmtunes#Paradise Blue#Rukes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicDaily Illini

Migrant Motel makes festival debut at Lollapalooza

When David Stewart Jr. and Chava Ilizaliturri were asked to perform at Lollapalooza in 2020, they understandably freaked out. But like every other live performance, Lolla was canceled last year due to COVID-19, which meant that the pair would have to wait another year to perform. Stewart and Ilizaliturri make...
Marfa, TXbigbendsentinel.com

Dates announced for Marfa Lights Festival

MARFA –– The Marfa Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the 34th annual Marfa Lights Festival will take place on Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, with vendors, live music and a parade. This event is free, entirely outdoors, and open to the public. Marfa lights will kick off at...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Nickelodeon All-Inclusive Opens in the Riviera Maya

The newest Nickelodeon resort has officially opened its doors in the Caribbean: Karisma’s new Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya. And the resort has a very special perk: every single room is of the swim-up variety. The new property has 280 suites — and all of them are oceanfront, swim-up...
WorldYour EDM

Diplo Announces Four-Day Cabo Experience With Gorgon City, Duke Dumont + More

Less than 24 hours after Excision announced his destination festival in Cancun, Diplo has revealed a four-day Cabo experience for his house-leaning label, Higher Ground. With headline performances taking place at The Me by Melia Resorts and Hotel from Feb 17-21, 2022, the event will unite lovers of deeper shades of dance music from all over the world for a four-day experience showcasing the Higher Ground label in an intimate and entirely new format.
Eric Prydzmixmag.net

Creamfields announces new festival in Chelmsford

Creamfields is launching a brand new festival at Hylands Park in Chelmsford. The 50,000-capacity, two-day camping festival will take place across the four-day bank holiday weekend of June 3 to 4 in 2022, which is marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Read this next: The new SILO structure at Creamfields will...
New Orleans, LAbizmagsb.com

Local Event: Highland Jazz And Blues Festival announces 2021 Music Line-up

The 17th Annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival Presented by Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC. will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Shreveport’s historic Highland neighborhood at Columbia Park. With music and fun for everyone, the festival will include eight bands playing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two stages. This free music festival is a gift to the community from the Highland Area Partnership.
wxpr.org

Win Tickets To The Blue Ox Music Festival

No contribution is necessary to enter or to win the prize. A donation will not improve your chances of winning. Only one entry per household per day is allowed. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents 18 years or older from the United States and Canada. To enter WXPR’s...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Confluence Festival Announces Line-Up

It's a festival that celebrates art, music, science and technology. The Confluence Festival will be held Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 at Calder Plaza. The multiday festival announced the full lineup of musical artists. They include:. Robert Delong, of Los Angeles. Pat Lok, of Los Angeles. Old Man Saxon, of...
Park City, UTutahbusiness.com

Kimball Arts Festival announced in August

Park City — Named a “can’t miss summer festival” by Smithsonian Magazine, Kimball Art Center announced today details for the Park City Kimball Arts Festival taking place August 6-8, 2021. “Our mission at Kimball Art Center is to connect and inspire through art,” explains Kimball Art Center executive director Aldy...
Visual ArtDerrick

Festival art show winners announced

"Day Off" by D.P. Warner won the Best in Show award at this year's Oil Heritage Festival Art Show. The People's Choice award went to "Rufus" by Deac Mong and "La Tour Eiffel" by Amber Holt.
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

AudioFeed Music Festival announces lineup

Audiofeed, the annual music festival held at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, has announced its lineup. The festival, which began in 2013, will run this year from September 3-5 and host 75+ bands, with bonus shows on September 2nd. Check out the lineup poster below. Tickets are on sale now at...
Richmond, VANBC12

2nd Street Festival announces headliner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plunky & Oneness will headline the 2nd Street Festival this fall. Richmond saxophonist, J. Plunky Branch, and his band, Oneness, will be performing a variety of originals and classic jazz covers on Saturday, Oct. 2. Known for his vanguard of Afro-centric jazz, funk, R&B, house music...
Lassen County, CALassen County News

Blues and Brews Festival set to entertain Aug. 7

The Lassen County Farm Bureau hosts its annual Blues and Brews Festival at Every Bloomin’ Thing, 705-670 Highway 395 East, from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. If you plan to attend, you need to get your tickets early because seating is limited this year, and no tickets will be sold at the door.
Placerville, CANevada Appeal

Hangtown Music Festival announces festival additions

More artists have been added to the lineup for the 10th anniversary Hangtown Music Festival taking place Oct. 24-27, at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, Calif. The lineup additions include: Gov’t Mule; The High Hawks feat. Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Adam Greuel (Horsehoes & Hand Grenades), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra), and Will Trask (Grate American Taxi); The Lil Smokes, Nth Power X2 including Nth Utero performing Nirvana; funk supergroup Kamani (featuring members of the Nth Power, Dumpstaphunk, Lettuce and Snarky Puppy); Ida Mae; Diggin’ Dirt; Royal Jelly Jive; Mescalito; Island of Black & White; Red Dirt Ruckus; Birches Bend; and there will be more announced.
Restaurantsdecodedmagazine.com

Café Mambo announce DJ Competition in collaboration with Absolut

Ibiza’s iconic sunset venue Café Mambo has announced details of a new competition for aspiring DJs, commencing on 4th August in partnership with Absolut. In what promises to be the ultimate Ibiza experience, the competition is offering one lucky winner the chance to play a sunset set at the idyllic nightspot this September, as well as flights to the White Isle, up to three nights accommodation, airport transfers and access to the facilities at the Las Mimosas Boutique Hotel & Spa with a friend.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Diplo announces Higher Ground Cabo Weekender

Grammy-winning electronic producer and Mad Decent boss Diplo has announced details for the debut of Diplo’s Higher Ground Cabo Weekender in partnership with leading travel experience company Pollen Presents. With headline performances taking place at The Me by Melia Resorts and Hotel from February 17-21, 2022, the event will unite lovers of deeper shades of dance music from all over the world for a four-day experience showcasing the Higher Ground label in an intimate and entirely new format.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa

Just in time to welcome guests for the summer, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana—a collection of 30 distinctive urban and beach resorts across Mexico and the Dominican Republic—announces multiple enhancements at its award-winning resort, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa. Set on the shores of Banderas Bay and surrounded by lush greenery and the Sierra Madre Mountains, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta complements its stunning surroundings with newly remodeled guestrooms and upgrades to its dining venues.
Boats & Watercraftskentlive.news

Boat full of nudists surprises diners at floating river cafe

When a couple go out for a romantic meal at a floating restaurant to celebrate a wedding anniversary, you might expect one of them to spring a surprise on their other half. But what John Wood and his wife found themselves treated to came more as a shock than a surprise when, as they raised glasses to toast one another, a river cruiser passed gently by - full of totally naked passengers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy