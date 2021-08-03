COVID-19 updates: State’s positivity rate continues to climb Tuesday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

Live updates for Tuesday, August 3

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were two new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,718.

DPH also reported 883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 675,425 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 33,448 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 24,756,326 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 226 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 51 were in intensive care units and 16 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose to 2.54% Tuesday. That’s yet another increase, this time up from 2.28% Monday.

Monday, August 2

2 new deaths, 2,054 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were two new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,716.

DPH also reported 2,054 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 674,542 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 81,483 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 24,722,878 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 215 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 50 were in intensive care units and 19 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose to 2.28% Monday. That’s the highest positivity rate for the state since Friday, April 23.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

