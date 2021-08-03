Popular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaker shares final Smash DLC
The final (final, final) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter has possibly been leaked. Almost every Smash fan has a brother whose friend's uncle's dog's sitter's father's great-grandson's cousin works at Nintendo. So, of course, the playerbase was immediately skeptical. But this leak is from the same person who leaked (or somehow predicted) Pyra and Mythra as well as Kazuya. The same 4chan user also told fans that Dante was going to be a Mii fighter.www.invenglobal.com
Comments / 0