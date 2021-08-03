Two MSC Gayane Crew Members Sentenced for Conspiracy to Smuggle $1 Billion Worth of Cocaine into the United States

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Ivan Durasevic, 31, and Nenad Ilic, 41, both of Montenegro, were sentenced by United States District Court Judge Harvey Bartle III, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. Durasevic was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and two years of supervised release. Ilic was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.