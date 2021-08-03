Cancel
Report: Chelsea to Re-Launch €120M Bid For Lukaku

By Nick Emms
Chelsea are set to launch a €120 million bid for Romelu Lukaku in the 'coming hours' as the Blues close in on a deal for the Belgian, according to reports.

The Blues are getting closer to signing the striker as Thomas Tuchel seeks a goalscorer this summer.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are 'relaunching' a bid after Inter Milan refused their previous player plus cash offer.

Chelsea have already made a bid for Lukaku, including Marcos Alonso and €100 milion, which was turned down and the Blues will have to up the fee to secure the Belgian's signature.

The Londoners are prepared to up the bid to €120 million, which could be accepted tonight.

With the Blues having given up on signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, they have turned to former Blue Lukaku who is going to be trusted to lead the line for Tuchel's side.

Reports that nter Milan may need to sell another big player in order to balance their finances this summer handed Chelsea a boost in their pursuit of the Belgian and it appears that he will now join the Stamford Bridge side.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

