Charleston County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024 or email your reports to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Pleasant, James Island, West Ashley, Johns Island, Downtown Charleston, Maybank Bridge, James Island County Park, Charles Towne Landing, Stono, Oakland, South Windermere, Charleston Executive Airport, Saint Andrews, Maryville, Citadel Mall, Battery Point, The Citadel, Angel Oak Park and Medical University Of South Carolina. Automated rain gauges across the area show that between 0.50 and 1.50 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. Hourly rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour will be possible. High tide is occurring now and that will increase the risk for minor flooding across Johns Island, West Ashley, James Island, and Downtown Charleston. Minor flooding of low-lying and poor draining areas is possible and some roadway flooding can be expected as well.

alerts.weather.gov

