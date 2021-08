Today’s Congressional generation could learn much from the late Idaho Republican Senator James A. McClure. For 18 years, he read every word of every bill before voting on it. Even taking an Evelyn Wood speed reading class would not have provided sufficient time for any Congress member to absorb the 2,746 pages contained in the $1.1 trillion plus legislation for funding the proposed Senate Infrastructure relief package. Only lobbyists and key Congressional staff members (employed by the House and Senate leadership teams) who actually wrote the fine print on behalf of their bosses have any idea of the details buried in the actual contents.