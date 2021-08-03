Dani Alves, the most decorated player in history, ready to challenge La Roja for Olympic gold
Built in Bahia and cultivated in Andalusia, Dani Alves’ formative years were spent in two of the most unique and seductive regions on God’s green earth. The Brazilian is a hardened winner as well as an incredible professional, but at the same time he has the air of someone who knows how to enjoy a good night out. He’s a rare creature, one of the most remarkable to have graced our game.www.yardbarker.com
