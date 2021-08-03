Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Legendary LSU Coach Skip Bertman Tests Positive for COVID

By Stephanie Crist
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when we thought we were moving forward, it seems like we are taking a step back. As Louisiana is experiencing another surge in coronavirus cases, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate for all citizens in our state on Monday. It's disappointing, for sure. And we are continuing to see cases of people who were actually vaccinated for COVID, and have gotten the virus. Honestly, it's not the norm, but is still pretty scary. Especially for those of us who are trying to do the right thing, and protect ourselves, our families, and our friends.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Skip Bertman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lsu#Covid#Lsu#Wbrz#Baton Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

FORTY percent of new US COVID cases are in Missouri, Texas and Florida: States with surging infections finally see a spike in vaccinations - as Alabama governor declares 'it's time to start blaming the unvaccinated'

Forty percent of active coronavirus cases in the US are located in just three states while those with the worst infection rates are finally seeing an uptick in vaccinations as the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant hammers the South. Now weeks removed from the July 4 holiday, which medical...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Multiple members of UConn coaching staff test positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms; Dan Hurley not at NBA Draft

Multiple members of the UConn men’s basketball team’s coaching staff have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have exhibited symptoms, the school announced Thursday. Head coach Dan Hurley and assistant coach Kimani Young did not attend the NBA Draft in Brooklyn on Thursday night, where guard James Bouknight is expected to be a lottery pick. According to UConn, all of the coaches who have tested positive or have shown symptoms are vaccinated.
Public Healththeadvocate.com

Replay: John Bel Edwards shares latest on fourth COVID surge, mask mandate

A few days after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a new mask mandate for Louisiana, he is yet again scheduled to address the state about the fourth COVID-19 surge. On Monday, Edwards was flanked by hospital and business leaders from across the state when he made masks mandatory for all people, regardless of vaccination status, when indoors.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Colorado StateUSA Today

Three-star cornerback Ronald Lewis commits to Texas after decommitting from Colorado

Texas has landed a surprise commitment from Ronald Lewis. A three-star cornerback out of New Orleans, Lewis is the Longhorns’ seventeenth commitment in the 2022 class. Less than 24 hours ago, Lewis was committed to Colorado. Since June 7, the three-star corner was planning out heading west to play in the Pac-12. Lewis received an offer from Texas just under two hours later.
College SportsPosted by
Daily Herald

K-State athletic director replaces Texas AD on CFP committee

IRVING, Texas -- Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee, replacing Texas AD Chris Del Conte. CFP's announcement Wednesday comes less than a week after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

Schedule Preview: Florida Gators

As we get closer and closer to the start of the 2021 Florida State Seminoles football season, Tomahawk Nation is breaking down each opponent the Noles will face over the course of the year. Opponent: Florida Gators. Date: Saturday, November 27. Time: TBD. Last Matchup: 40-17, UF (2019) After 61...
College Station, TXKBTX.com

Aggies ranked No. 9 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies were selected No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Wednesday. Texas A&M polled first among SEC schools and is one of five league teams in the preseason top 25. The Aggies were joined...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas State elevates Don Coryell to permanent athletic director

When Texas State president Denise Trauth decided in April to tab Don Coryell as the interim athletic director, she envisioned an NCAA landscape that looks different from today’s realities. Larry Teis, the Bobcats’ athletic director for the previous 17 years, was stepping down effective Aug. 31. Coryell seemed to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy