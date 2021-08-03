Kim Assesses Multiple Regimens That Demonstrated Efficacy in NSCLC Trials
In a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA, discussed new regimens for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. In a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA, the physician-in-chief at City of Hope and vice physician-in-chief at City of Hope National Medical Center, discusses new regimens for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.www.targetedonc.com
Comments / 0