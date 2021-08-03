Arsenal in talks with Real Madrid as Martin Odegaard situation takes an unusual twist
It was fairly clear at the end of last season that Mikel Arteta wanted Martin Odegaard to stay at Arsenal, however, the Norwegian decided to return to Real Madrid. As the new Premier League and La Liga seasons approach, the player’s situation has taken an unexpected turn, with Don Balon reporting that Carlo Ancelotti is none too impressed with what he has seen both in training sessions and Real’s pre-season friendly matches.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0