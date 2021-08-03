Arsenal in talks with Real Madrid as Martin Odegaard situation takes an unusual twist

Given that Real Madrid have been dormant for large parts of the ongoing transfer window, Carlo Ancelotti will be tasked with working with a very young squad. The players at the former Bayern Munich head coach’s disposal are all ageing or are very young and thus, there remain very few of them who are in their prime. Not only does Carlo Ancelotti have the difficult task of resurrecting the forms of the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo, he must also help the young players get integrated into the squad as soon as possible in 2021/22.