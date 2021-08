The hard part is over. The Bengals have their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, who more than looked the part in the first 10 games of his career. Now, Cincinnati is in the early stages of the next step in the process: building a team around Burrow that can compete with the rest of an absolutely stacked AFC North. The work to do just that has been significant, as Cincinnati was uncharacteristically active in free agency and supplemented the roster with 10 more picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. But will it be enough to expedite the process? Burrow’s ability to bounce back from a serious knee injury and the productivity of the new faces around him will dictate whether the Bengals are ready today or are another offseason away from capitalizing on the window they have with their franchise quarterback playing on a rookie contract.