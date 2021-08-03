Cancel
LA Chargers: Ranking the linebacker rooms in the AFC West

By Jason Reed
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

LA Chargers training camp is underway and in preparation for the upcoming 2021 season, we here at Bolt Beat have been ranking the Chargers against their AFC West foes at every position. Thus far, we have knocked out the entire offensive side of the ball and started the defensive side...

