Red Sox righty Garrett Richards is pitching for his future tonight

Garrett Richards must come through for the Red Sox. The Red Sox are in a midst of a losing skid that has seen them go from the top of the American League East mountain to looking up at the peak. While there’s still breathing room between Boston and the teams below them, losing three in a row to the Tampa Bay Rays is not good at any point in the season, let alone as the postseason is on the horizon. Tonight they’ll trot Garrett Richards out to the bump and the righty needs to have a stellar performance, his future may depend on it.