Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox righty Garrett Richards is pitching for his future tonight

By Brendan Mizgala
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarrett Richards must come through for the Red Sox. The Red Sox are in a midst of a losing skid that has seen them go from the top of the American League East mountain to looking up at the peak. While there’s still breathing room between Boston and the teams below them, losing three in a row to the Tampa Bay Rays is not good at any point in the season, let alone as the postseason is on the horizon. Tonight they’ll trot Garrett Richards out to the bump and the righty needs to have a stellar performance, his future may depend on it.

bosoxinjection.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

119K+
Followers
312K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Red Sox#Boogeyman#Dfa#K 9#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Forget Chris Sale, Watch Red Sox Prospect Save Home Run With Unreal Grab

Much has been made of Chris Sale’s rehab outing with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday. But that’s overshadowing what might be the most exciting moment of the afternoon — an absolutely electric grab from WooSox centerfielder Tate Matheny. Sale...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself. Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a newcomer with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Kyle Schwarber Take Batting Practice With Red Sox

A new face joined the Red Sox on Friday for the start of their stay in Tampa Bay. Kyle Schwarber has reported to the ballclub after being dealt to Boston on Thursday night. The 2021 All-Star currently is not able to play due to a hamstring injury, but he wasn’t completely idle at Tropicana Field. Schwarber took batting practice with the Red Sox before their series opener against the Rays.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Make Roster Moves To Clear Space For Deadline Acquisitions

The Boston Red Sox acquired three players ahead of the trade deadline, and they needed to make room right away for a pair of them. They did just that Saturday afternoon ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox announced they were sending catcher Connor Wong...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Is it time for the Red Sox to give Yairo Muñoz another chance?

While the Red Sox were in the process of dropping their fifth straight game in a 4-2 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday night, Yairo Munoz was busy making history for Triple-A Worcester. With a leadoff single in the fourth inning of the WooSox’ contest against the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Max Scherzer halted trade to NYY’s division rival

The New York Yankees came away from the MLB trade deadline as serious winners, as they acquired the likes of Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, two power-hitting lefties and plus defenders who will bring needed versatility to the club’s righty-dominated lineup. For as much as GM Brian Cashman flexed his...
MLBharrisondaily.com

Yanks reliever throws 4 wild pitches in 10th, Red Sox rally

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Brooks Kriske in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Garrett Richards hit hard as Boston Red Sox lose, 4-1, in Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Blue Jays

BOSTON -- Garrett Richards might not keep his turn in the Red Sox’ rotation for much longer. Richards allowed four runs -- including two homers -- on eight hits and was unable to record an out in the fifth inning Wednesday afternoon as the Sox dropped the first game of a doubleheader, 4-1, to the Blue Jays. Richards now owns a 6.39 ERA in five starts against Toronto this season and a 7.18 ERA in his last nine outings.
MLBPosted by
NESN

It Sounds Like Red Sox First-Rounder Marcelo Mayer Will Soon Make Pro Debut

The Boston Red Sox’s top pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, Marcelo Mayer, could make his professional debut in the very near future. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Wednesday that Mayer will make his professional debut for the Red Sox in the Florida Complex League at 10 a.m. Thursday, citing sources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy