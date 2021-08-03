PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN: 'Everybody Should Just Go And Get Vaccinated'
PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin spoke to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio about what's next for the band and his thoughts on the importance of getting vaccinated. He said: "I hope I can keep touring. And I am definitely gonna go in the studio and record the next PUDDLE OF MUDD record. And, basically, pray that this freakin' weird thing" — referring to the pandemic — "goes away finally and forever.blabbermouth.net
