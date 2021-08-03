Cancel
Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine Are Positioned to Be One of the Most Exciting Duos in the NBA

By David Esser
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bulls have had a busy first 24 hours in this year’s NBA free-agency period, having already landed former UCLA superstar Lonzo Ball to pair alongside Zach LaVine. While the NBA as a whole appeared to have soured on Ball following a rough first two years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball has actually somewhat reinvented himself during his recent tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans.

