Fort Lauderdale, Florida rock and metal outfit Noinpoint have announced U.S. tour dates for this September and October — see all confirmed shows below. “We’re coming out of the pandemic swinging! The bands and the shows will leave fans talking for weeks.. Production is new, show is BRAND NEW, deep cuts from our catalog and our most Ruthless Setlist ever. ITS ABOUT TO EXPLODE, Part 1 is the swing of the bat and first contact,” says frontman Elias Soriano.