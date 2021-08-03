Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Empowering girls to wear their natural hair

KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat first started with watching their mothers twist, loc, braid and sew for years, has turned into a passion and a booming business for our next guests. Yet, Naomi Loro and Nafissa Goura’s business, The Lab By Naomi in Sioux Falls, is about a lot more than offering people with ethnic hair a place to get their hair done. Along with the braids, the weaves and the twists, Naomi and Nafissa also dish out a healthy dose of realism, empowering the people in their chair to believe that they can break any boundary they want to, and they can do so with their natural hair. They’re both joining us to tell us more about their business and their mission to make a difference.

