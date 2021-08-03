Three favorite treats you never thought could be good for your teeth

Pinch yourself, you’re not dreaming. Studies have revealed that three of our favorite dietary vices may actually have cavity-fighting properties and be good for teeth. Dark chocolate – All hail the cocoa bean. This news may have been around awhile, but it’s still all good. Cocoa beans, which are used to make chocolate, contain antioxidants including flavonoids, polyphenols and tannins. Tannins are what cause dark chocolate to have that delightful bitter taste, and they also have properties that help to prevent bacteria from sticking to your teeth. Polyphenols have antimicrobial properties, which means they help to reduce the amount of bacteria in your mouth. Bacteria in the mouth are what cause bad breath and gum disease. If you’re planning to run out to get some dark chocolate, aim for 70 percent cacao or higher.