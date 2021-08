While we wait to see if the New York Rangers have any other additions up their sleeve, let's discuss Igor Shesterkin. The 25-year-old goalie declined to file for arbitration prior to Sunday's deadline, sending a strong signal that he and the Blueshirts are getting close on a new contract. The USA TODAY Network has confirmed that they're heading in that direction, with a person close to the situation expecting an average annual value in the range of $5.75 million to $6 million.