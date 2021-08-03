Trans Am Names Two New Sponsors for Nashville Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will bring a pair of new Tennessee-based partners with a dedication and passion for motorsport to the streets of Nashville as the largest TA2® field in history is set for the inaugural Music City Grand Prix Aug. 6-8. Trans Am drivers and Nashville business owners Scott Borchetta and Ken Thwaits have teamed up as key partners for the 100-mile TA2® street race, bringing the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers presents the Franklin Road Classic to a near sold-out Nashville crowd.