Buddy Valastro Wants To Help You Win $10,000 With This TikTok Challenge
Buddy Valastro may be one of the best known cake decorators on reality TV, but the celebrity baker is finding a home on TikTok now too, and he already has followers numbering in the millions. Considering his teenage children likely introduced him to the social media app, it makes perfect sense why the TikTok challenge he's just started involves one of his daughter Sophia's favorite desserts — s'mores. Sophia recently shared her own recipe for a s'mores cake pop on the Cakehouse YouTube channel, and now her father — the Cake Boss — in collaboration with Jet Puffed, is encouraging others to do the same.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0