Buddy Valastro Wants To Help You Win $10,000 With This TikTok Challenge

Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable and popular chefs on television. The restaurateur and "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" host became one of the biggest faces on the Food Network after he was crowned champion in Season 2 of "The Next Food Network Star" in 2006, according to Insider. Obviously, audiences had an appetite for Fieri's personality, and could not get enough of him on screen. Per IMDb, Fieri has hosted and executive produced several Food Network shows, including "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives," which has been on air since 2006 — and made him one of television's highest paid hosts. Forbes reported in May that Fieri signed a whopping $80 million contract extension with the network for three more years.