Do This With Your Used Tea Leaves
There are all types of tea drinkers, including those who love Irish breakfast tea in the morning, those who enjoy a cup of English afternoon tea between lunch and dinner, and those who like to sip chamomile or lavender tea. Experts even recommend drinking herbal teas, like chamomile, before going to bed. According to WebMD, tea has numerous health benefits. Thanks to its flavonoids, tea can help reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and clogged arteries. If you're a big tea drinker, you probably have plenty of leftover tea leaves. But don't be so quick to throw them in the trash; luckily, there are various ways to incorporate used tea leaves that can be beneficial to your daily life.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0