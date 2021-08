Principals and assistant principals learned Tuesday that they all would be receiving incentive checks. Superintendent Sharon Contreras made the announcement at Guilford County Schools' Summer Leadership Institute at GTCC's Cameron Campus in Colfax. The money comes from federal recovery funds. The district will use $8 million from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to provide a supplement increase to all teachers. At the four-day institute, employees got "updates on health and safety protocols, strategies to reengage school communities and tools to use for better student outcomes" in preparation for the upcoming school year, the district said in a statement.