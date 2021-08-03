BYRD: Mechanical Woes At Road America

Immediately prior to the running of the 2021 Daytona 500, Ricky Stenhouse knew exactly where he wanted be during the NASCAR Cup Series this season. “The top 15 is where we want to be,” Stenhouse told RACER.com. “That was kind of our goal that we set out with at the beginning of the year. We’ve fallen short of that at some races, but for most of the races, we’ve been right there.” And the JTG Daugherty driver has it right. 22 races into the season, Stenhouse has wheeled the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE into 10 top 15 finishes. Currently 21st in points with four races left before the playoffs, Stenhouse and his teammates are still reasonably optimistic about participating in NASCAR’s post-season.