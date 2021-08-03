From the newsroom: Menomonee Falls, Sussex chambers announce merger

The Menomonee Falls and Sussex have merged, the combined organization announced in a letter to membership issued during the afternoon of Aug. 3. “The decision to merge into one organization provides mutually beneficial growth opportunities for all Chamber Members. The two Chambers have well aligned missions, visions and future plans and combining memberships, resources and services of both organizations will allow the newly formed chamber to serve businesses in both municipalities more thoroughly and provide the opportunity to expand support to the surrounding region,” the chamber announced in its statement. “This is particularly beneficial because not only do the 2 regions share a school district, but many businesses in the area work together. Leaders from both chambers expect that this merge will increase stability and open new opportunities for chamber investors.