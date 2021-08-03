Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Celebrate Aspen Snowmass’ 75th Anniversary with $75 Lift Tickets

By Submitted by
coloradoski.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis winter, Aspen Snowmass celebrates 75 years of skiing in Aspen. To honor this historic occasion, Aspen Snowmass is offering guests an opportunity to join the celebration with $75 lift tickets. This Black Diamond offer, features $75 adult lift tickets when you book lodging and equipment rentals through Stay Aspen Snowmass. Guests can also choose early or late season offerings that feature a $75 lift ticket.

www.coloradoski.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lift Ticket#Ski Lift#Adult#Snowboard Rental Package#Child Teen Senior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Winter Park, COskyhinews.com

Winter Park Resort to host celebration of NSCD founder’s life

A celebration of life for the late founder of the National Sports Center for the Disabled will be held at Winter Park Resort on July 23. Friends and community members are welcome to join a celebration of life for Hal O’Leary, who died in June at 94 years old. Starting at 9 a.m. on July 23, Winter Park Resort will offer complimentary gondola rides up to Sunspot Lounge, where the celebration of life will take place around 10 a.m. No RSVP is required.
Environmentsnowbrains.com

First Snow of the Season Falls at Aspen Snowmass, CO

On Friday, July 30, the first snowfall of the season dusted the upper elevations of Aspen Snowmass ski resorts. It was the first snowfall for the area since mid-May. Flakes began to fall at about 3:30pm as a powerful convective cell moved through the area. Within an hour, the cell had moved through and cleared, leaving stunning views of the fresh July snowfall. The snow-line appeared to extend all the way down to approximately 11,400 feet.
Musicreviewjournal.com

Legendary bar to open 2nd location in historic hotel-casino

Two old Vegas institutions together at last. The Sand Dollar Downtown is scheduled to open at the Plaza this fall, uniting a bar that originally opened in 1976 with a resort that opened in 1971. The new venue, which will occupy nearly 5,000 square feet off the casino floor, will...
Snowmass, COAspen Times

Aspen History: ‘Suicide Six’ Race in Snowmass

“Suicide Six 10K set for Sunday,” announced The Aspen Times on July 26, 1984. “The Suicide Six isn’t really as deadly as the name implies but the demanding 10K course is enough to make finishers glad to be alive at the end. That’s because Sunday’s race from the Rodeo Lot to the Village Mall and back to the Snowmass Club takes in an 800 foot ascent and return that is unusual for a competitive race that is not a novelty event like the Vail hill climb or the Pike’s Peak run. In addition to the self-satisfaction of completing the course and getting to the refreshment area, race sponsors are offering a series of pre-race running clinics with Kim Hartman, an area runner who finished 27th in the Boston Marathon, and doctors Walt Rotkis, Phil Welch and Arthur Schwartz. That clinic and the others will be followed by training runs with Hartman and other Colorado runners of note Bill Aragon (winner of the Aspen Times 5), Mitch Green, Frank Mencin and Brian Jordan. Those who haven’t noted those names before will probably notice them among the top finishers in Sunday’s race.” The image above shows runners participating in the Suicide Six 10K. In the lead are (L to R) Mitch Green, Jon Sinclair, and Kim Hartman.
Lifestylemhflsentinel.com

Savoring Summer at Genesee Country Village & Museum with a Literary Weekend, Kids Free Thursdays, and Fiddlers’ Fair in August

The summer season is in full swing at Genesee Country Village & Museum, and the month of August offers a full lineup of programs and events, concerts on the Great Meadow, special discounts for families, and more. The Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and presents daily programming in the Historic Village, opportunities to interact with costumed historic interpreters and see 19th-century trades in action, meet farm animals, enjoy lunch or a craft beer in the Depot Restaurant and Freight House Pub, shop in the Flint Hill Store, and so much more.
FestivalEstes Park Trail Gazette

Autumn Gold Festival set for Sept. 25 & 26

One of Sunrise Rotary’s signature fundraisers, Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands, will take place in Bond Park on the last weekend in September: September 25 and 26. That weekend also includes a free day in Rocky Mountain National Park. This year’s Autumn Gold Festival features the...
Musicconwaydailysun.com

Appalachian Mountain Club to host new free Summer Concert Series at Highland Center

BRETTON WOODS — The Appalachian Mountain Club has created the new Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series, which will offer two free concerts this summer. Presenting the musical acts Beg, Steal, and Borrow and Low Lily, both concerts will be hosted at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch, located in the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire. Concerts are open to the public and preregistration for attendees is required.
WorldTravel Weekly

Sandals’ Curacao resort now open for bookings

Sandals’ new resort on the Caribbean island of Curacao is now taking bookings as it reveals it will feature the brand’s first floating restaurant and bar. The 351-room all-inclusive Sandals Royal Curacao is due to open on April 14, 2022. It is Sandals Resorts International’s 16th resort, and its first in Curacao.
Lifestyleholycitysinner.com

Tickets Now on Sale for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles

Brookgreen Gardens announced that tickets are on sale for the annual holiday light display, Nights of a Thousand Candles. Held on select nights between November 26th, 2021 and January 2nd, 2022, the event features millions of twinkling lights draped among the stunning landscapes and large sculptures, a tree lighting ceremony each evening at 6:45 pm, live music, festive libations, and much more to celebrate the holiday season.
RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Amazing Vacation Rentals The Kids Will Love

When it comes to finding a rental for a family vacation, a spot with tons of kid perks is kind of like finding the rainbow at the end of the rainbow—practically impossible. Since it’s our mission to give you every advantage to a smooth travel experience, we scoured the web for homes that don’t just have Wi-Fi, but a score of other kid perks: think sandbox, kiddie pool, the ultimate game room and more. Keep reading to see them all.
Food & Drinksdownbeach.com

MBA hosts 18th annual Wine Tasting, this time in an outdoor venue

MARGATE – Supporters of the city’s public school children attended the 18th annual Wine Tasting event hosted by the Margate Business Association Friday, July 23. Although the event is usually held at Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant on Amherst Avenue, the venue was forced outdoors to another location on Amherst Avenue to be safe from the potential spread of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy