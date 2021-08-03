Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine Gets August Release Date on Switch in the West

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleININ Games announced that the Kiwi Walks-developed narrative adventure Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine will launch on Nintendo Switch in the West on August 13, 2021. Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine was released in Japan in December 2020 and even had an English text option. The physical release can be imported, but Strictly Limited Games is hosting the localized release now through pre-orders on their store. These are exclusive Limited and Collector’s Editions of the game.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inin Games#Witch Spring 3#Rpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

New PS5, PS4, PSVR Games Coming This Week: July 19th – July 23rd

Another week, another bunch of new games coming to PS5 and PS4. But what are this week’s new releases? What should you be looking out for?. This week is not short of big releases, no matter which genre you call your own. Cris Tales is here for the RPG fans looking for their next 40-hour time-sink. You’ll be able to read our Cris Tales review very soon.
SoccerPolygon

Pokémon Unite: The battle between Mons I love and a good team

Pokémon Unite surprised both MOBA and Pokémon fans by being both fun and competent. But a highly competitive game based on a popular property creates an interesting conundrum: do you pick the best Pokémon for your team, or the one you’ve loved since you were seven?. Pokémon Unite did a...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Adventure RPG Baldo set to release on August 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade

Naps Team has announced that adventure RPG Baldo will launch on August 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), and Apple Arcade. The game was showcased in a Nintendo Indie World showcase in March 2020 and was originally set to be a timed exclusive on Nintendo Switch. However, after a delay, the game is now coming to all platforms at the same time.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Death end re;Quest 2 launches for Nintendo Switch in the West in 2022

During Idea Factory International's Summer Festival livestream, the publisher announced that Death end re;Quest 2 will launch for Nintendo Switch in the West in 2022. The JRPG/VN hybrid originally launched for PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2020, followed by an English release on PS4 and PC in August 2020.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Lost in Random release date and gameplay revealed

The Lost in Random release date has been confirmed, and you'll be dealing your way through its card-powered battles in under two months. Developer Zoink Games confirmed in the EA Play Live event that its upcoming EA Originals title will arrive on September 10, with a simultaneous release across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. On top of revealing the Lost in Random release date, Zoink and EA also showed off our first look at Lost in Random gameplay.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Baal release date has been revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo have already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Bloodborne’ PS1 “Demake” Shows Off Father Gascoigne Fight

Way back in January, we mentioned developer Lilith Walther was busy working away at a PS1 “demake” of From Software’s Bloodborne. Recently, Walther dropped news (and a video) showing off the Father Gascoigne fight in all its wobbly polygonal glory. As you’ll see, Walther has also nailed down practically everything...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Littlewood getting a physical release on Switch

Today, Super Rare Games announced a partnership with SmashGames to produce a physical version of Littlewood, a relaxing RPG and town-building sim. Only 4,000 copies will be made. Each unit includes all the current content on its cart, a full-color manual, interior artwork, an exclusive sticker, and three trading cards...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Lamentum due out for Switch in August, new trailer

Lamentum, a pixel art survival horror game set in New England during the mid-nineteenth century, has been given a final release date. Neon Doctrine and Obscure Tales have confirmed that the title will launch on August 31. Here’s some information about Lamentum:. In Lamentum you will guide Victor, a young...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Why World of Warcraft players are leaving for FFXIV

Is World of Warcraft dying? You know, it's funny — I've been playing WoW on and off since the game launched in 2004. I've tallied over 10,000 hours of playtime in the game, going from hunting server-first boss kills and raid achievements in my youth to more casual high-end scheduled raids in my work-addled adulthood. I'd scoff at media types writing stories about "WoW killers" and hyperbolic articles talking about WoW dying, only for it to defy expiry date expectations time and time again. This time, however, something feels a bit different.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Lost in Random gets release date and more details

Lost in Random is set to release on September 10, 2021. The news is courtesy of the EA Play 2021 showcase where we also got a sneak peek at the gameplay, via the trailer that can be seen below. It shows the mechanics the players will use on the journey...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Survival Platformer Residual Gets a September Release Date

Procedural survival platformer Residual is crash-landing onto PC and consoles this September. Residual, which reminds us of a modern day Exile, is being published by the recently reformed Apogee Entertainment and has been developed by OrangePixel. It sees you landing on an alien planet with next-to-nothing to your name. You do have a small sliver of assistance in the shape of Petey Bot, your robot companion though, based on the trailer so far, he’s likely to drive us to madness before starvation kicks in.
Video GamesComicBook

Splitgate Release Date Delayed Until August

Splitgate has taken the gaming world by storm in recent days. After releasing in an open beta iteration across a number of platforms, the shooter which combines elements of both Halo and Portal caught on in a major way with mainstream audiences. So much so, in fact, that developer 1047 Games has now announced that it will have to delay the title's formal release so that it can upgrade its servers.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Japan’s Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary Merchandise Up For Pre-Order

Wondering where to grab some of the stylish new Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary merchandise launching at Pokemon Center stores in Japan? Well, look no further!. Amazon Japan has opened pre-orders for the line-up of products such as specially-themed sash pouches and an exclusive Premier Ball pouch for your Poke Ball Plus. You’ll be able to grab them at the following links below, while stocks last:
Video GamesPolygon

Google’s Olympics Doodle is a full-size sports RPG

Google’s Doodle for the opening day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is practically a full-size video game. Doodle Champion Island Games is a classic top-down, RPG-style sports adventure featuring seven minigame events and global leaderboards. Doodle Champion Island is the work of Tokyo-based Studio 4°C, an award-winning animation studio that...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Lost In Random Now Has A Confirmed Release Date

EA Play Live 2021 has concluded and, actually, had a few things of interest for Nintendo Switch owners. Of course there are new seasons on the way for Apex Legends and Knockout City, as you'd expect, but we also got a firm release date for an intriguing new game. Lost...

Comments / 0

Community Policy