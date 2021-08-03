Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine Gets August Release Date on Switch in the West
ININ Games announced that the Kiwi Walks-developed narrative adventure Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine will launch on Nintendo Switch in the West on August 13, 2021. Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine was released in Japan in December 2020 and even had an English text option. The physical release can be imported, but Strictly Limited Games is hosting the localized release now through pre-orders on their store. These are exclusive Limited and Collector’s Editions of the game.noisypixel.net
