Otter making waves in world of speech-to-text software

losaltosonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may not be as well known as the cute weasel-like sea creature it’s named for, but Otter.ai has certainly made a name for itself in recent years. The Mountain View-based startup, which offers speech-to-text transcription services informed by artificial intelligence and machine learning, really took off during the pandemic. Founded in Los Altos by Sam Liang and Yun Fu in 2016, Otter has transcribed more than 150 million meetings – including 100 million this year alone, according to the company. In 2020, its revenue increased eight-fold over the year before, leading to $50 million in series B funding last February.

