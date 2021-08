Almost two decades after her husband perished on 9/11, Terry Strada still has one big question: Was Saudi Arabia involved?. Strada and others who lost family members have gone to court to try to hold the Saudi government responsible for the terrorist attack, as 15 of the 19 hijackers came from that country. But information that they might be able to prove their case has been off limits, classified by order of the U.S. government, which refuses to even review the documents to see if any can be released.