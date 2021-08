Dawn Burrell can do multiple things at once and excel at every task she focuses on. She was greatly appreciated for her performance on "Top Chef," as per Houstonia Magazine. She told the outlet, "I knew going into the competition that my fiercest competitor was myself." Burrell added that it was interesting for her because the competition required her to be confident about her cooking style and "allow the dish to speak to itself without all the extra flairs and touches."