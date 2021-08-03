Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE NORTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salida, or 7 miles north of Decker Burn Scar, moving south at 10 mph. Brief pea size hail, torrential rainfall and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Flash flooding will be possible if this storm strengthens. Locations impacted include Decker Burn Scar, Salida, Poncha Springs, Swissvale and Poncha Pass.