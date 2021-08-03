Cancel
Brooks County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks, Kenedy by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brooks; Kenedy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brooks County in deep south Texas Southwestern Kenedy County in deep south Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Armstrong, Rachal, Encino, U S 77 Border Patrol Station, Norias and Armstrong Ranch Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

