Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland Thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bay and Midland Counties through 630 PM EDT At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a broken line extending from Twining to near Sanford to 6 miles northeast of Edmore. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds uo to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sanford around 540 PM EDT. Midland and Auburn around 630 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Mount Forest, Averill, Gordonville, Bombay, Porter Township, Crump, Poseyville, Willard, Hope and North Bradley. People attending DOW Diamond should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Midland County, MI
City
Midland, MI
City
Sanford, MI
County
Bay County, MI
City
Twining, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Bombay#Midland Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy