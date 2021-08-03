Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland Thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bay and Midland Counties through 630 PM EDT At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a broken line extending from Twining to near Sanford to 6 miles northeast of Edmore. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds uo to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sanford around 540 PM EDT. Midland and Auburn around 630 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Mount Forest, Averill, Gordonville, Bombay, Porter Township, Crump, Poseyville, Willard, Hope and North Bradley. People attending DOW Diamond should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH