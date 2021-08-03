Cancel
Martin County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Martin, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:41:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Martin; Pike THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN AND NORTH CENTRAL PIKE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, strong wind gusts are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Pike County, KY
Martin County, KY
Martin, KY
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
