Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Columbus County in southeastern North Carolina Central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Conway, Red Hill, Socastee, Bethel, Hickory Grove, Goretown, Hammond, Longs, Hand, Nixonville, Dulah, Pireway, Mollie, Bughill, Nakina, Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus, Coastal Carolina University, Forestbrook, Old Dock and Crusoe Island.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Weather#Heavy Rain#South Carolina#Flood Advisory
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought, forecasters say

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy