Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Columbus County in southeastern North Carolina Central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Conway, Red Hill, Socastee, Bethel, Hickory Grove, Goretown, Hammond, Longs, Hand, Nixonville, Dulah, Pireway, Mollie, Bughill, Nakina, Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus, Coastal Carolina University, Forestbrook, Old Dock and Crusoe Island.