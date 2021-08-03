Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

High risk of wildfires to remain through autumn in some western US states

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ7y9_0bGlTF5f00

A new report from the National Interactive Fire Agency predicts that wildland fire potential will remain exceedingly high throughout this month and September in California, the Northwest and Northern Rockies after an already record-breaking fire season.

So far this year, crews have battled 38,207 fires over 3,259,913 acres. That’s 1.1million acres more than during the same period last year and nearly 6,000 more fires.

As of today, large fires continue to burn in 13 states – and there’s no sign of the situation getting better anytime soon.

“Climate outlooks indicate warmer than normal conditions are likely for much of the CONUS (contiguous United States), especially the West, into fall,” the NIFC said. “The northern Intermountain West is likely to have drier than normal conditions in August, expanding to include most of the West during fall. Near normal precipitation is likely with the monsoon into August, which should continue to alleviate drought. However, drought is likely to expand and intensify across much of the West into fall.”

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 39.74 per cent of the US and 46.31 per cent of the lower 48 states were in drought as of July 27. That means 190.2 million acres of crops affected and 76.6 million residents.

“Much of the Southern Area and areas south of the Ohio River are likely to have below normal significant fire potential through September, but much of the Southeast US is forecast to have above normal fire potential in October and November,” the NIFC reported. “Normal significant fire potential is forecast for Alaska along with most of [the] Eastern Area.

“Above normal significant fire potential is likely to remain in portions of northern Minnesota in August. Above normal significant fire potential is forecast to continue through September for much of the Northwest, Northern Rockies, and northern portions of the Great Basin and Rocky Mountain Geographic Areas.”

The report continued: “Most mountains and foothills in California are forecast to have above normal potential through September with areas prone to offshore winds likely to retain above normal potential into October and November in Southern California. Leeside locations in Hawaii are likely to have above normal significant fire potential into October.”

Currently, 22,000 firefighters are deployed to incidents across the country and a member of a hotshot crew in Idaho has released a new video showcasing just how dangerous the work is. Jack Jones posted the documentary film in response to comments last month from California Rep Tom McClintock last month calling wildland crews “unskilled labour.”

“Wildfire firefighting is hot, miserable work, but it is not skilled labour,” he said.

Mr Jones – and his harrowing on-the-ground footage – disputes that.

He wanted to showcase “what it takes to even be able to make it onto a hotshot crew – and then from there to be able to do the work day in and day out and the kind of dangers that are faced and the stressors and the time spent away from home,” he said.

Crews are required to “have higher levels of fitness because work is extremely demanding and the terrain in which we’re working is so inhospitable that not having the requisite level of fitness really puts your life and other people’s lies in danger.

“You’re expected to come in day one being really, really fit. They want you to run a six-minute mile and be able to hike three miles with a 50-pound pack up 1,000 feet of elevation in under 50 minutes.”

Once the fire season gets going, he said, “you’re just generally just gone all across the country”.

“On just an average day, you might hike two to four miles in one to three miles of elevation ... it’s right straight up the mountain.”

Getting up those difficult terrains, where engines and bulldozers can’t make it, is the specialisation of hotshot crews, he said.

“Cutting lines means literally cutting a line through the forest. A fire line can be anywhere from 20 to 40 feet wide ... The idea is, when the fire reaches this break we’ve created, it’ll drop in intensity – and when it hits, that bare dirt line, it won’t be able to cross that.

“The saw teams not only have to cut down all the brush and the trees, but once it’s down, it has to be picked up and thrown out of that area. It’s just really nonstop. You just dig and dig and dig.”

He added: “That’s why the fitness standards are so high. This is really an extreme endurance event. This is a high-risk and very dangerous job.

“You’re working with chainsaws and sharp tools, you’re working around fire and hazard-weakened trees. You’re inhaling a tremendous amount of smoke over the course of a season, and there’s always the risk that fire weather conditions could change in an instant and you could get entrapped very quickly.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

202K+
Followers
96K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcclintock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Us#Autumn#Drought#Extreme Weather#Climate#Conus#Nifc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StatePosted by
WRAL News

Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

GREENVILLE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Heavy Rainfall in Southern US Could Possibly Raise Flooding Concerns

August began with wet weather across much of the Gulf Coast, all thanks to relentless showers and thunderstorms. AccuWeather forecasters reveal that regions farther north will be thoroughly wet through the remaining days of the week, making places moist for outdoor activities and summer vacation plans. Thunderstorm. During the summer,...
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Smoky Oklahoma skies the result of wildfires in western US, Canada

If smoke gets in your eyes, you're not alone. Smoke from wildfires in the western United States and Canada is clouding the Sooner State’s skies and reducing air quality. Oklahoma City's air quality on Wednesday was rated unsafe for some people with respiratory problems, though most of the state had moderate air quality, according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
Environmentglobalvoices.org

Wildfires ravaging through North Macedonia are destroying remaining forests

This story was originally published by Meta.mk. An edited version is republished here under a content-sharing agreement between Global Voices and Metamorphosis Foundation. In response to wildfires ravaging throughout North Macedonia, the government mobilized the the army to fight the fires and imposed a complete ban on movement in forest areas, declaring a state of crisis at national level. The situation is similar to Turkey, Greece and other countries in the south of Europe where the summer heat wave has resulted in wildfires.

Comments / 0

Community Policy