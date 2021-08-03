Cancel
Hulu Orders ‘Tell Me Lies’ Adaptation With Grace Van Patten

By Meaghan Darwish TV Insider
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Carola Lovering’s Tell Me Lies is getting the Hulu treatment as the streamer gives the title a straight-to-series order. The adaptation of the best-selling novel stars Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers) and follows the tumultuous yet intoxicating relationship between her character Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. The story unfolds over the course of eight episodes as the pair meet at college where their choices lead to irrevocable consequences.

