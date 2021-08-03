Far Cry 5 is getting a free weekend lasting until next week

Have you ever wanted to play Far Cry 5 but were too hesitant to spend money on something you thought you’d get sick of? Well, you’re in luck, as Far Cry 5 is going to have a fairly lengthy free weekend very soon. Starting on August 5 and lasting until August 9, users on every platform will be able to play the game for free for five whole days. I do mean every platform. Yes, even Stadia. You read that correctly, Stadia is, in fact, still around. No, I don’t know why either. What I do know is that this seems like a great time to kick back and kill the crap out of a bunch of murderous cultists.