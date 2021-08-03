Cancel
NBA

Cavs: The NBA finally saw the truth about Andre Drummond after all

By Chad Porto
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Drummond has officially succumbed to his empty stats. Say what you want about his rebounds per game stat, but the NBA has finally said: “enough is enough”; Andre Drummond, you are not a starter. The Cavs got lambasted for buying out Drummond, despite the fact that Drummond pushed for the trade and despite the fact that no one wanted to trade for him. Drummond. So they deactivated him. After no trades developed, Drummond was bought out, went to the Lakers, and tanked.

