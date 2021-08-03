Mr. Ivan Andrew Green, age 84, of Patriot, Indiana, passed away at 4:45 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, at the River Terrace Health Campus in Madison, Indiana. Ivan entered this life on February 9, 1937 on Plum Creek Road in Switzerland County, Indiana. He was one of twelve children born to the parents of Andrew Peter and Sadie Mae (Peters) Green. Ivan was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana and attended Plum Creek Grade School and Vevay High School. Ivan was inducted into the United States Army and served in Korea for two years before returning back home to Vevay. Ivan was united in marriage to Dollie Ann Reese on December 23, 1960 in Madison, Indiana. This happy union was blessed with four children, Deanna, Andrew, Reesea and Charla. Ivan and Dollie shared nearly 61 loving years of marriage together until his death. Ivan had several jobs he enjoyed over his long life. He was employed for Grote Industries in Madison, Indiana and Hilltop Basic Resources in Patriot, Indiana for several years. He was a dedicated school bus driver for 10 years for the Switzerland County School Corporation that he happily took over from his father-in-law bus #21. Ivan became Director of Transportation for the Switzerland County School Corporation, retiring in 2018 after 32 years of service at the age of 81. Ivan very much enjoyed his job with the school, supervising the bus drivers, as well as, managing the bus routes. As we all know there wasn’t a road Ivan hadn’t traveled or a home he didn’t know who lived there. Ivan always took such pride in his work giving over 100% as many co-workers have stated. He was always the first to arrive in the morning and the last to leave after he knew the buses were in and kids were home safely. Ivan loved traveling to his grandchildren’s sporting events and watching them compete. He also enjoyed shopping, of course buying expensive shoes and Polo shirts and sweaters, as well as, wearing good smelling cologne. He also enjoyed sitting in his car listening to the radio and oldies and spending time with his grand fur baby, Dungy. Ivan also loved sitting on his front porch watching cars and trucks go by and keeping an eye on the neighbors, as well as swatting the flies with his fly swatter! Ivan also became interested in birds and enjoyed bird watching.