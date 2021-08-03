Why Radiation Hardness Matters for Point-of-Load Converters
Designing power management systems for satellite payloads is becoming increasingly challenging because of the larger availability of space-qualified field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and their corresponding increase in processing capabilities. These processing capabilities come at the expense of the multiple rails required by the FPGA and a high-current, low-voltage core rail with very stringent voltage regulation requirements. Such requirements make previous power-management designs less practical, since they cannot meet all of the satellite's requirements for size, weight and radiation performance.www.eetimes.com
Comments / 0