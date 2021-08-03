Cancel
Browns LB Walker out with knee injury, Owusu-Koramoah back

By TOM WITHERS
 2 days ago

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns dodged their first major injury of this season. Starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will not need surgery, but is expected to miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp Monday. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday...

