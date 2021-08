As we look to go forward into the future of singularity and pluralism as a whole the main ingredient to being able to thrive within this global culture will be based on the way we chose to lead versus that of being bosses. We will have to distinguish between the two because of the idealism of Ocean blueprint ideas that are helping liberate people from the status quo. The question will be. How will you and I choose to either lead as bosses or as true leaders in the global economy of today? I like the quote that Microsoft CEO Bill Gates states it. He said, “As we look ahead into the next Century, Leaders will be those who empower others.”